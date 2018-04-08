Novo Nordisk (NVO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s fourth-quarter 2017 results missed earnings, but beat on revenue estimates.The company's Diabetes segment is driven by strong performance of drugs like Victoza, Tresiba, Saxenda and Xultophy among others. In December 2017, the company received approval for Ozempic (semaglutide) for the treatment of type II diabetes, which was an important approval for the company.Novo Nordisk’s share price outperformed the industry, year to date. However, we believe continued growth from Victoza and Tresiba as well as higher contributions from Saxenda and Xultophy will be partly offset by the impact of lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy, intensifying competition within the diabetes and biopharmaceutical markets and macroeconomic conditions in many markets under International Operations.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Novo Nordisk from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. 935,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,862. Novo Nordisk has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $119,293.04, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Novo Nordisk had a return on equity of 82.72% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. Novo Nordisk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Novo Nordisk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 46,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Novo Nordisk (NVO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Novo Nordisk Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.