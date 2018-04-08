Nuance Communications (NUAN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,408.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.55 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 955.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,570 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 5,219,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 85,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,903,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,090,000 after purchasing an additional 277,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,278,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/nuance-communications-nuan-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-strong-sell.html.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.