Produce Investments (LON:PIL) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Produce Investments (LON:PIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 286 ($4.01) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:PIL traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 157 ($2.20). 2,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Produce Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.25 ($3.04).

About Produce Investments

Produce Investments plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, sourcing, packing, and marketing fresh potatoes, and daffodils bulbs and flowers to retail, food service, wholesale, and trading sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Fresh, Processing, and Other segments.

