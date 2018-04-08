Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.25) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEC. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.68) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.25) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.67) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139.38 ($1.96).

LON VEC traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 82.95 ($1.16). 2,264,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.34).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/numis-securities-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-vectura-group-vec-updated-updated.html.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for the treatment of airways-related diseases. The company's marketed products include Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); AirFlusal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and COPD; ADVATE for the treatment of haemophilia A; and Adept for the treatment of surgical adhesions.

