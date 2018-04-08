NuStar GP (NSH) & Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Head to Head Analysis

NuStar GP (NYSE: NSH) and Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar GP and Andeavor Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar GP 168.31% 23.82% 20.53% Andeavor Logistics 14.67% 19.31% 6.20%

Dividends

NuStar GP pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. NuStar GP pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Andeavor Logistics pays out 159.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NuStar GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NuStar GP and Andeavor Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar GP 0 7 0 0 2.00 Andeavor Logistics 0 3 10 0 2.77

NuStar GP presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.58%. Andeavor Logistics has a consensus price target of $54.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Given NuStar GP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuStar GP is more favorable than Andeavor Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of NuStar GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of NuStar GP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NuStar GP has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andeavor Logistics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuStar GP and Andeavor Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar GP $51.56 million 9.54 $86.77 million $2.01 5.70 Andeavor Logistics $3.21 billion 3.04 $373.00 million $2.51 17.89

Andeavor Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than NuStar GP. NuStar GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andeavor Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NuStar GP beats Andeavor Logistics on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuStar GP

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. The Company manages NuStar Energy through its ownership of NuStar GP, LLC and Riverwalk Holdings, LLC, which own Riverwalk Logistics L.P., the general partner of NuStar Energy.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California and Washington; a rail-car unloading and petroleum coke handling facilities; marine terminals; a manifest rail facility; an asphalt trucking operation; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility; asphalt terminalling and processing services; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from its refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. The Gathering and Processing segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming; the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin area of West Texas and Southern New Mexico; and the Four Corners area of Northwestern New Mexico, as well as crude trucking operations, and gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Wholesale segment consists of bulk petroleum distribution facilities and a fleet of refined product delivery trucks. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

