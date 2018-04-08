Nutanix (NTNX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.13

News stories about Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nutanix earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5930503135271 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Nutanix stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 4,516,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8,189.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.38. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.05.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 100,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $5,052,139.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $4,814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,776,304 shares of company stock worth $109,896,685. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

