BidaskClub Upgrades NuVasive (NUVA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Leerink Swann cut shares of NuVasive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered shares of NuVasive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 704,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,786. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $2,815.08, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.11 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,866,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 171,455 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 13.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,559,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after acquiring an additional 187,863 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 800,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,226,000.

WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades NuVasive (NUVA) to “Hold”” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/nuvasive-nuva-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.