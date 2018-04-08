News coverage about Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NYSE:NBD) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4655810077127 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE NBD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807. Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NYSE:NBD) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/nuveen-build-america-bond-opp-fund-nbd-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income through investments in taxable municipal securities. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek enhanced portfolio value and total return.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.