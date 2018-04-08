News articles about Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.724842125297 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE NPI opened at $15.02 on Friday. Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPI) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/nuveen-premium-income-municipal-fund-npi-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-21-updated.html.

About Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.