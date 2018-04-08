NxStage (NXTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NxStage (NASDAQ:NXTM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered NxStage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:NXTM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 339,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,577. The company has a market cap of $1,692.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.57 and a beta of -0.01. NxStage has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

In other NxStage news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,770 shares in the company, valued at $342,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NxStage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 134,288 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NxStage by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NxStage during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NxStage during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NxStage by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NxStage

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

