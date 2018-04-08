Nxt (NXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $120.49 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and Livecoin. In the last week, Nxt has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $120.49 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00192939 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00129765 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00051839 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00111211 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00191119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000980 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00062791 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is considered a 2nd generation crypto currency. With all the alt coins that alter parametes such as hashing mechanism, time between blocks, starting difficulty, and so on, Nxt brings much much more to the table and was designed this way for a number of reasons. It's proof of stake model makes it less susceptible to 51% attacks whilst it is designed to support large transaction volumes, something which the traditional Bitcoin and its clones have as a potential flaw. Nxt allows the creation and exchange of custom tokens, coloured coins and assets on the Blockchain. In 2016, the NXT team announced the launch of Ardor, the Nxt 2.0. The platform will allow users the same features as Nxt and additional tools like sidechain support for asset issuance and more. The destribution of the ARDR token was done through a snapshot process, which is the reason for the price spike during late 2016. “

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Nxt Asset Exchange, CoinEgg, Poloniex and AEX. It is not presently possible to buy Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.