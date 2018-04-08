Nxt (NXT) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, AEX and Poloniex. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $120.42 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00191660 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00130118 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00111061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00188960 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066767 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is considered a 2nd generation crypto currency. With all the alt coins that alter parametes such as hashing mechanism, time between blocks, starting difficulty, and so on, Nxt brings much much more to the table and was designed this way for a number of reasons. It's proof of stake model makes it less susceptible to 51% attacks whilst it is designed to support large transaction volumes, something which the traditional Bitcoin and its clones have as a potential flaw. Nxt allows the creation and exchange of custom tokens, coloured coins and assets on the Blockchain. In 2016, the NXT team announced the launch of Ardor, the Nxt 2.0. The platform will allow users the same features as Nxt and additional tools like sidechain support for asset issuance and more. The destribution of the ARDR token was done through a snapshot process, which is the reason for the price spike during late 2016. “

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Nxt Asset Exchange, Bitcoin Indonesia, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, AEX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

