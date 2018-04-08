Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Capital Group, LLC is an investment management firm focused on alternative markets. It specializes in credit and contrarian, value-oriented investing. The Company manages funds in investment strategies that fall into the six asset classes, which include: distressed debt, corporate debt, control investing, convertible securities, real estate and listed equities. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OAK. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE OAK opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,172.47, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Oaktree Capital Group has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $48.50.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 72,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $440,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 529,796 shares of company stock worth $3,290,379 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 85,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

