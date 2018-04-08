Obsidian 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,701.00 (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Obsidian has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Obsidian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and HitBTC. Obsidian has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $15,701.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00191749 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00134531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00178301 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018253 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012069 BTC.

About Obsidian

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 94,974,746 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidian is a PoS cryptocurrency for popular use. It uses the more energy efficient SHA-512 hash algorithm to optimize for use on mobile devices and improved quantum computing resilience. ODN uses the proof-of-stake consensus strategy and pays a block reward of 20 ODN, which is equivalent to an interest rate of about 10%. In addition, Obsidian is the currency that powers to future Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger economy. The Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger allows for sending end-to-end encrypted messages, media, and files and is optimized for anonymity of communication and metadata protection/avoidance and does not require any user accounts, phone number or personal email address which could identify its users. The message transport will be accomplished by a decentralized network of special messaging masternodes that can be run by anyone by simply installing the respective software. Running messaging masternodes will be rewarded in Obsidian currency, so that messenger users and messenger masternode hosters form an economy which is independent from any company or country and maintained only by the open source community. Obsidian has an active Slack community in English with channels in русский and 中文, which welcomes traders, entrepreneurs, developers and everyone interested in science and innovation to share knowledge and learn. According to the White Paper, the current circulating supply is 24.4M. “

Obsidian Coin Trading

Obsidian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

