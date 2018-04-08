Oceanlab (CRYPTO:OCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,084.00

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Oceanlab has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,084.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00679967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00174320 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035884 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00133260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00051600 BTC.

About Oceanlab

OCL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oceanlab will act as the missing link between transactions and people, users will be able to read the blockchain as if they were reading a newspaper, accessing information related to trading, new uses of the blockchain, new technologies, projects, without browsing through an enormous amount of data. Oceanlab is in the process of creating the technology able to gather and process an enormous, ever growing amount of data and they plan to make the tools to make that technology available to everyone. “

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

