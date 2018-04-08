Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ocwen (OCN) Share Price

News articles about Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocwen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9780996199364 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:OCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 1,192,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,426. The company has a market capitalization of $572.11, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.19. Ocwen has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Ocwen had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocwen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ocwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Ocwen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

In other Ocwen news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman bought 445,759 shares of Ocwen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $1,426,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman bought 494,459 shares of Ocwen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,562,490.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,517,551 shares of company stock worth $4,985,671. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

