Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €28.00 ($34.57) price target from analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($47.53) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays set a €41.50 ($51.23) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.54 ($46.35).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €38.54 ($47.58) on Thursday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €29.81 ($36.80) and a fifty-two week high of €37.60 ($46.42).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Scout24 (G24) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/oddo-bhf-analysts-give-scout24-g24-a-28-00-price-target-updated.html.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.