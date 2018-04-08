OGE Energy (OGE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0535809319101 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,708. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,560.35, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

