Oil-Dri Co. Of America (ODC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oil-Dri Co. Of America earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.6916068451909 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oil-Dri Co. Of America has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $291.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. Of America had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback 300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

