Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News articles about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.630018581953 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

ODFL traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 559,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,757. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,601.55, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

