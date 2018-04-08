Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $222,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 118,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,999,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,203,000 after buying an additional 667,711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,582,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $11,601.55, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

