American Water (AWK) Stake Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in American Water (NYSE:AWK) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in American Water were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS upped their price objective on American Water from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. HSBC raised American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.63 to $80.15 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo raised American Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.63 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of American Water in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

NYSE:AWK opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14,660.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.36 million. American Water had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Water will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

American Water Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

