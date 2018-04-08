Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Point Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6315014021296 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of OPOF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.31, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

