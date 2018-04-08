Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

OSBC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.64, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO William B. Skoglund sold 4,287 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $61,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,306 shares of company stock worth $222,044 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 211,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,517,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, LLC The Bank’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers’ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

