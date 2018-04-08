Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 179,875 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.95 on Friday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $3,666.87, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $2,966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,718. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

