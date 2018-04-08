Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Olympic Steel worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 63,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZEUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $25.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $308.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Olympic Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

