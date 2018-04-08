OmiseGO Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $966.08 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $9.47 or 0.00134122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinrail, Cobinhood and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018268 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012058 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005818 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinrail, Liqui, Binance, Exrates, AEX, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Coinnest, TDAX, Poloniex, Huobi, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE, Upbit, OKEx, EtherDelta, Kucoin, Coinbene and Cobinhood. It is not currently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmiseGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.