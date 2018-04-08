OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $988.50 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $988.50 million and $22.15 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $9.69 or 0.00136966 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018322 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005862 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Liqui, Mercatox, Bittrex, Exrates, BigONE, AEX, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Coinbene, Upbit, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC, BX Thailand, COSS, Poloniex, TDAX, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

