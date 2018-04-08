Omnicell Technologies (OMCL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Omnicell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on Omnicell Technologies from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,707.81, a P/E ratio of 258.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Omnicell Technologies had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 2.88%. Omnicell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Omnicell Technologies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell Technologies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $25,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $361,903.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,147.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Omnicell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $812,000.

Omnicell Technologies Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

