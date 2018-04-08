ON Semiconductor (ON) Shares Gap Down to $23.42

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $23.42. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 5947937 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,963.83, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 14.63%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $152,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atsushi Abe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,189.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,321. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,255,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,044,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4,748.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,658,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,900 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,658,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,536,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ON Semiconductor (ON) Shares Gap Down to $23.42” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/on-semiconductor-on-shares-gap-down-to-23-42.html.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.