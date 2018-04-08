One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLP opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.02, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 31.81%. research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on One Liberty Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,826.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/one-liberty-properties-inc-olp-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail (including furniture stores and supermarkets), restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.