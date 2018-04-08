Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price

News headlines about One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Stop Systems earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9242055783541 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

OSS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 14,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,031. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $53.40 and a PE ratio of 428.00.

In other One Stop Systems news, CEO Steve D. Cooper sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs and manufactures computing systems for high performance computing (HPC) applications. The Company provides HPC servers, compute accelerators and flash storage arrays. The Company’s products include graphical processing unit (GPU) acceleration, GPUs, flash storage systems, servers, peripheral component interconnect Express (PCle) expansion, peripheral component interconnect (PCI) expansion, disk arrays, Compact PCI (CPCI) and CPCIe products, desktop computing appliances, accessories and parts, and Magma Thunderbolt expansions.

