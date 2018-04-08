OneMain (OMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. 514,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,142. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,142.71, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. OneMain had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,804,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,891,000 after purchasing an additional 497,067 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,765,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,203 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 451,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,550,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 593,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OneMain (OMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/onemain-omf-earns-overweight-rating-from-analysts-at-piper-jaffray-companies-updated-updated.html.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments: Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.