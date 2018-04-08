Ooma (OOMA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ooma earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8485099890401 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 47,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,190. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $210.76, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.51 million. sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $75,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 158,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,558.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $376,039. Insiders own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ooma-ooma-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.