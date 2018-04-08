OpenText (OTEX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OpenText worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of OpenText in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OpenText in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OpenText in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in OpenText during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OpenText by 18.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

OTEX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. OpenText has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $9,133.21, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. OpenText had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. OpenText’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that OpenText will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. OpenText’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpenText from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of OpenText in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OpenText in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OpenText from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of OpenText from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

OpenText Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

