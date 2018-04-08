Prothena (PRTA) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned a $70.00 price target by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Prothena stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,548.36, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Prothena will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $212,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prothena (PRTA) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/oppenheimer-reiterates-70-00-price-target-for-prothena-prta-updated-updated.html.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.