The Medicines (MDCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

MDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Medicines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MDCO stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The Medicines has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $2,273.25, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 316.40% and a negative net margin of 1,035.27%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Medicines will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Medicines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Medicines by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 74,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Medicines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 104,869 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

