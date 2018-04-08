8,685 Shares in Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 391.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 143.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 3,478 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 4,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.96, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.76 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

