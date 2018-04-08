Opus Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $7,274.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00679967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00174320 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00051600 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

