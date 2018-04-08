Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions. Both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis in the third-quarter fiscal 2018. However, management provided soft outlook for the cloud business, which will remain an overhang on the shares in the near term. Nevertheless, we believe that the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the long haul. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping the company rapidly expand its cloud-base clientele. Moreover, this has helped in improving the company's competitive position against the likes of salesforce.com and Workday. Moreover, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against AWS. However, higher investments on IaaS platform will affect gross margin expansion in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.11.

ORCL opened at $44.83 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190,256.11, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 65.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/oracle-orcl-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.