Orange S.A. (ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

ORAN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,632. Orange has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $45,433.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 8,098,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,920,000 after purchasing an additional 201,277 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 3,549.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,884 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Orange by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,075,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 131,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 486,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

