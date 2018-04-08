Orbitcoin Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million (CRYPTO:ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $65.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.04494260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00723699 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00075470 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00055870 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,182,069 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

