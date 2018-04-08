Orbitcoin Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00005534 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $92.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.04292260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00718572 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00074757 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00056263 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032149 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,181,401 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

