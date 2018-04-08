O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. O'Reilly Automotive earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.0505400935379 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $241.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.11.

O'Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.19. 661,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. O'Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The company has a market cap of $19,757.93, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $98,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

