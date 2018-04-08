OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Cap of $30.73 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and $226,163.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00716895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00171093 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,507,606 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

