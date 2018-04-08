Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OEC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 388,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,577.35, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.75. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.76 million for the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 123.23%. sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 3,515,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,986,000 after buying an additional 705,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 135,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

