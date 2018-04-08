Orix (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orix (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,089.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Orix has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Orix (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Orix had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 10.61%. sell-side analysts expect that Orix will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Orix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Orix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orix by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/orix-ix-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Orix

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orix (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.