Ormeus Coin (ORME) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.69 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00025690 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and $6.10 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00679475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050592 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

