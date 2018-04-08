Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.47% of Orthofix International worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,781,000 after buying an additional 192,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orthofix International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Orthofix International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 293,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $57.85 on Friday. Orthofix International NV has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Orthofix International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix International NV will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OFIX shares. BidaskClub cut Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Orthofix International to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orthofix International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Orthofix International

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

