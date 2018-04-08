TheStreet Upgrades Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OFIX. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Orthofix International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Orthofix International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Orthofix International to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,828. The stock has a market cap of $1,082.40, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. Orthofix International has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. Orthofix International had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Orthofix International will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Orthofix International in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in Orthofix International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 62,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orthofix International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix International Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

